Cornelius Police Officer Dies After Off-Duty Medical Incident

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Officer Joshua Murray with the Cornelius Police Department has died.
His fellow officers say he was involved in an off-duty medical incident.
The Cornelius Police Department mourns the loss of Officer Murray.
It is with a heavy heart we inform you of the loss of one of our own, Officer Joshua Murray. Officer Murray passed away this morning after an off-duty medical event. We ask for your thoughts and prayers for the family of Officer Murray. Rest easy hero, we have watch from here. pic.twitter.com/wt5ZlRU052
— Cornelius Police Department (@CorneliusPD) December 29, 2021