CMPD: Pedestrian Fatally Struck In East Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are investigating a fatal crash after a pedestrian was killed while trying to cross a road in east Charlotte Thursday evening.

Officers responded to reports of the pedestrian, later identified as Barry Grier, 53, getting hit on East Independence Boulevard around 5:30 p.m.

At the scene, officers located Grier lying in the roadway with severe injuries near a 2015 Chevrolet Express Van with front-end damage.

Grier was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries he sustained in the crash, according to Medic.

Police say the driver of the van remained on the scene.

Detectives say initial investigation reveals Grier was attempting to cross East Independence Boulevard on foot when he ran directly into the path of a van, driven by Ruslan Pugach, 35.

Police say Pugach was was traveling east on 74 when he struck Grier and neither impairment or excessive speed seem to be contributing factors to the crash.

The investigation into this collision is active and ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has more information on this case is asked to call Detective Oberer at 704-432-2169, extension 3, or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.