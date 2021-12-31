Rain, Storms and More Records to Ring in the New Year

AM Headlines:

Dense Fog Advisory until 10am

Warm streak through the start of the weekend

Rain, spotty storms for New Year’s Eve

Heavy Rain, storms Sunday

Cold and Blustery by Monday Discussion:

Waking up to areas of patchy dense fog with visibility down to less than 1/4 of a mile. A dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 am. Fog will gradually lift through the morning with even a few peeks of sunshine throughout the day. However, a warm front will lift across the region allowing temps to rise back into the upper 60s to lower 70s this afternoon. Rain and storms will return tonight. A spotty storm may impact those new year’s fireworks, but we won’t see widespread rain and storms overnight. Temps will be warm at midnight in the low 60s and rise through daybreak. We will have one of the warmest New Year’s on record with highs in the mid-70s New Year’s Day. Scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast Saturday. A strong cold front will bring heavy rain and isolated severe storms early Sunday. Damaging wind will be the biggest threat, but heavy rain especially across the mountains could lead to localized flooding. Although we are in a drought, too much rain at one time is not a good thing either. 1-2″ will be possible with locally higher amounts for the mountains. Much colder, drier air will filter in Sunday with strong winds out of the north it will be blustery as wind chills fall to the single digit for the mountains and teens and 20s across the rest of the area. There is potential for that colder air to reach some of the moisture lingering in the mountains leading to a quick 1/2-1″ of snow late Sunday, but drier air will move in quickly after. Highs on Monday will struggle to break out of the 40s with more seasonable highs returning by mid-week.