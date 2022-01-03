Increasing COVID-19 Cases Across U.S. Crippling Aspects Of Everyday Life

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The United States is currently seeing an average of around 400,000 new COVID-19 cases a day.

The omicron variant is infecting people in record-breaking numbers across the nation and the surge in COVID cases is crippling many aspects of everyday life.

As new COVID-19 cases continue to skyrocket across America, the amount of people testing positive and having to isolate is in part causing the cancellation of thousands of flights over the New Year’s weekend.

The San Diego Fire Department was also hit hard by the coronavirus cases. According to officials, so many people were out sick and in isolation that the fire department issued an emergency brownout order to put several trucks out of commission temporarily.

When it comes to COVID-19 isolation periods, the nation’s top infectious disease expert says the CDC will soon clarify its decision to drop its recommended isolation period for asymptomatic people from 10 days to five.