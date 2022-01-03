Messy Start for First Monday of 2022

AM Headlines:

Winter Storm Warning for Mountains 4-8″ of snow likely Above 5000′ could see 8″+ Winds NW 15-25 G60

Winter Weather Advisory below 3200′ 1-3″ of snow Winds NW 10-15; G40

Wind Advisory South of I-40 Winds NW 20-25; G50

Much Colder Temps Today Dropping into the 40s this AM Wind Chills in the 20s and 30s

Discussion:

A lot going on this morning. A strong system is pushing into the region this morning. This has lead to stronger gusts and heavy rain. Through daybreak, we could see an isolated severe storm or two near the I-77 corridor. Temps are warmer now, but much colder air is dropping into the area with the first changeover to snow near the TN border taking place. A winter storm warning is in place for the mountains until noon with 4-8″ of snow likely above 3500′ and higher totals possible above 5000′ (8″+). Wet heavy snow in addition to the rain that has already fallen will make for an increased risk for downed trees and powerlines as strong winds fire up. Gusts up to 60 mph will be possible. Across the foothills, 1-3″ of snow will be possible and the area is under a winter advisory. Areas south of I-40 are dealing with a wind advisory where winds out of the northwest can crank to 20-25 mph with gusts 50-60mph. There is a very brief opportunity for some wet flakes to mix in down to the I-85 corridor, but any accumulation would be hard to see outside the grass. This will only happen if the cold air gets over the Appalachians in time, so something to watch through mid-morning. We’ll dry out this afternoon with winds dying down through the day. Temps will fall into the 40s with wind chills in the 20s and 30s. Overnight lows will fall into the teens and 20s making for a very cold start Tuesday. Highs will reach the upper 40s Tuesday afternoon. Seasonable temps arrive Wednesday.