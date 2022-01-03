Pentagon Chief Austin Says He Has Tested Positive For COVID

WASHINGTON — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms while quarantining at home.

In a statement Sunday night, Austin says he plans to attend key meetings and discussions virtually in the coming week “to the degree possible.”

Austin says he was fully vaccinated and received a booster a few months ago.

Another member of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, tested positive for COVID-19 in October.