Drying Out, But Staying Cold Tuesday

Freezing start this morning with temps in the teens to low 30s across the region. Even a light breeze is making it feel 5 degrees colder than the already frigid start we have going. The good news is that the strong winds will not be an issue for us today. But, icy spots will be possible for any areas that didn’t dry yesterday. According to NCDOT , Avery and Watauga counties are still dealing with partially covered main and secondary roads. Caldwell and Ashe county main roads are clear, but secondary roads are partially covered. Temps will be slow to warm today with highs reaching the mid to upper 40s this afternoon under sunny skies.

There is a flood warning in effect for the Pee Dee River in Chesterfield county. Cheraw is impacted by this. It will rise 10 feet today and begin minor flooding. At 30 feet the higher bank of the river begins to flood. Large areas of farmland and river bottomland near Cheraw flood. Portions of Riverside Park begin to flood. As of 3am the stage is at 24.57′. It is forecast to rise to 29.76′ at 7am. It is forecast to crest at 32.1′ at 1pm. It will fall below flood stage of 30 feet after midnight tonight.

Seasonable Mid-Week, Next Cold Front Arrives Thursday Night

Overnight lows will fall near freezing with seasonable highs returning to the forecast tomorrow. A cold front will bring rain chances late Thursday to area. Temps will fall back into the mid 40s to end the week and start the weekend. Another front Sunday will bring more widespread rain to the area.