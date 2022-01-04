Edge On The Clock: Betty White Documentary To Premiere On January 17th

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Betty White is gone, but certainly not forgotten. Fans have a special opportunity to remember her. On Monday, January 17th, White’s 100th birthday, a documentary on the remarkable performer’s life and career will hit theaters. Betty White: A Celebration will include Betty’s funniest moments on sitcoms and inside stories of her life and career. The producers decided move forward its release, hoping the “film will provide a way for all who loved her to celebrate her life and experience what made her such a national treasure.”

If you have a classic BlackBerry phone, you just have a few hours left to use it. Starting Tuesday, phones running BlackBerry 10 or earlier will not even be able to call 911. Devices running on Android software will still work.

And, Lake Superior State University has put out its annual list of banished words. Phrases like “at the end of the day” and “new normal” made re-appearances this year after first being banished in 1999 and then again in 2012.

