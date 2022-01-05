Labs Ramp Up Processing Of Covid Tests As People Await Results

CHARLOTTE, NC – A perfect storm of holiday travel, Omicron spreading, and cold and flu season have led to long lines at Covid testing sites and delays in returned results, according to health officials.

“The volume of testing we’re doing is really unprecedented at this time,” said Dr. Raynard Washington, the Mecklenburg County Health Director.

Washington says people may be experiencing three to five day wait times for their Covid test results.

“We have seen some delays. The labs are working as quickly as they can to keep up and catch up,” said Washington.

LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics, two of the largest Covid test processing labs, are working to minimize delays.

LabCorp process 300,000 tests a day. A spokesperson says it’s turnaround time is still one to two days.

Quest says its experiencing high demand and is increasing productivity.

“We are taking measures to strengthen our capacity to meet rising demand, such as using our national courier, air fleet and logistics network to balance volume across approximately two dozen Covid-19 testing laboratories,” said a Quest spokesperson.