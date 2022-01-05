Wednesday’s Powerball Jackpot Jumps Additional $20 Million, Up To $630 Million

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — The jackpot for Wednesday’s night Powerball drawing has jumped another $20 million, now weighing in at an estimated $630 million.

A winner in North Carolina could take home the jackpot as an annuity paying out the $630 million over 29 years or choose instead to take home $448.4 million in cash.

The Powerball jackpot ranks as the 7th highest ever in the game. If won in North Carolina, the jackpot would be the largest lottery prize ever won in the state.

The increase in the jackpot was announced Wednesday due to high ticket sales.

“Tonight’s drawing is turning into an exciting event,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Let’s watch and see if someone from North Carolina brings that jackpot home.”

Powerball tickets cost $2.

North Carolinians can buy Powerball tickets at any lottery retail location in the state until 9:59 p.m. Wednesday night. Tickets can also be purchased through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com, and with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App until 9:57 p.m.

The Powerball drawing is scheduled for 10:59 p.m.

Ticket sales from draw games such as Powerball and Mega Millions help make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million a year for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.