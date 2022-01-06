Catawba County Traffic Stop Leads To Seizure Of Trafficking Amount Of Methamphetamine
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A traffic stop in Catawba County Wednesday led to the seizure of a trafficking amount of methamphetamine, authorities said.
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling Highway 321 near Startown Road. During the stop investigators discovered the driver, identified as Summer Lea Hatcher, was in possession of over 16 ounces of methamphetamine and around $1,300 in cash.
Hatcher was arrested and charged with conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine, two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle for the purposes of distributing methamphetamine and driving while license revoked, according to the sheriff’s office. Hatcher received a $350,000 secured bond on the charges.
“Our Narcotics Division, along with our local, state and federal partners, continue to work tirelessly to take drugs off our streets and those that traffic them out of our communities,” Catawba County Sheriff Donald Brown said.