Catawba County Traffic Stop Leads To Seizure Of Trafficking Amount Of Methamphetamine

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A traffic stop in Catawba County Wednesday led to the seizure of a trafficking amount of methamphetamine, authorities said.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling Highway 321 near Startown Road. During the stop investigators discovered the driver, identified as Summer Lea Hatcher, was in possession of over 16 ounces of methamphetamine and around $1,300 in cash.

Hatcher was arrested and charged with conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine, two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle for the purposes of distributing methamphetamine and driving while license revoked, according to the sheriff’s office. Hatcher received a $350,000 secured bond on the charges.