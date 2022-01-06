Charlotte Mother Pleads With Judge To Deny Bond For Accused Killer

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte mother is pleading with a judge to keep an accused killer behind bars. 19-year-old Brianna Stephenson was shot to death back in 2020 as she sat inside her car at a crowded intersection in west Charlotte.

The suspect in her murder, Christopher Chisholm, appeared in court for a bond hearing Thursday. Prosecutors say Chisholm is a gang member, and they believe he was aiming for Stephenson’s friend when she was caught in the crossfire. Her mother asked the judge to keep Chisholm locked up.

“My feeling is that if he would’ve spent more time in jail on his prior charges, and not been out on bond, he would not have been able to kill my daughter,” says Brandy Wynn, Stephenson’s mother.

Prosecutors say at the time of the murder, Chisholm was out on bond for several violent crimes, including robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a stolen firearm. A judge denied his request for a bond Thursday.