Cleveland County Man Almost Threw Away A Ticket Worth $277,086

1/2

2/2



CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (News Release) — John Cornwell of Waco almost made a huge mistake when he nearly threw away a $1 Cash 5 ticket that turned into a $277,086 jackpot.

“I checked the ticket and there was a message about going to the lottery office,” Cornwell said. “I almost threw it away. I thought it was just a bad ticket.”

Fortunately for Cornwell, he thought twice about it and asked the store clerk at the Waco Stop & Shop on Cherryville Road in Waco to scan his Quick Pick ticket again for him.

“He said, ‘I think you won the big one,’” Cornwell said. “I waited until I got home and screamed out loud to my wife that I won.”

He said when he told his wife what happened, she could not believe it was real.

“She thought I made it up,” Cornwell said. “I told her, ‘Baby, it’s legit.’ She still can’t believe it.”

Cornwell, a 70-year-old machine designer, bought his lucky ticket for the Dec. 30 Cash 5 drawing. He arrived at lottery headquarters on Thursday to collect his prize and, after federal and state tax withholdings, took home $196,759.

Cornwell said he wanted to use the money to pay off a new car that he bought for his wife and take her on a vacation.

Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through Online Play, either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. The Thursday Cash 5 jackpot is $367,000.

Ticket sales from draw games like Cash 5 make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million per year for education. For details on how $6.2 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Cleveland County in 2020, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.