CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Today, January 6, marks Epiphany – which celebrates the Three Wise Men meeting Jesus. In honor of the holiday we’re making king cakes – but an easy and kid-friendly version.

All you need is cinnamon rolls, icing and green, purple and gold sanding sugar… plus a little baby, or puppy in our case.

Who will find the fur baby – earn luck and prosperity – and be the Queen of the Day?