Man Arrested, Charged For Breaking Into Vehicle Outside Matthews Business

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Police have arrested a Charlotte man accused of breaking into a vehicle outside of a Matthews business Wednesday afternoon.

Matthews officers responded to Rack’em Pub and Billiards, located on Windsor Square Drive, around 2:40 p.m. regarding a vehicle that had just been broken into.

Upon arrival, a witness provided responding officers with a detailed description of the suspect. Soon after talking to the witness, an officer located a man a block away from the responding location fitting the description.

Through a continued investigation, 22-year-old Brian Ross was arrested and charged with break or enter a motor vehicle and damage to property (outstanding arrest warrant), according to police.

Authorities say he was then transported to the Mecklenburg County Jail.