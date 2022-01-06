North Carolina Residents Encouraged To Apply For Energy Bill Assistance Online

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NCDHHS officials encourage eligible North Carolinians to apply for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program or the Crisis Intervention Program if they need assistance with heating bills this winter.

Households can apply online through the ePASS portal here or by submitting a paper application through mail, fax, or dropping it off at their local Department of Social Services.

“We know many of our neighbors are still dealing with economic hardships due to the impacts of COVID-19, but assistance for heating bills is available to help keep people and families safe and warm as the weather gets colder,” said NCDHHS Senior Director for Economic Security Carla West.

Officials say the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) is a seasonal program that provides a one-time vendor payment to help households pay their heating bills.

LIEAP applications for this winter have been ongoing since December 1st, 2021 for certain, eligible populations.

Officials say applications for all other eligible households began January 3rd, 2022 and will be accepted until March 31st, 2022 or until all funds are exhausted.

Check out the eligibility requirements for the LIEAP program below:

Have at least one U.S. citizen or non-citizen who meets the eligibility criteria.

Have income equal to or less than 130% of the federal poverty limit.

Have resources, such as saving and checking accounts and cash on hand, at or below $2,250 (resources will not be counted for 2021-2022 LIEAP season).

Be responsible for their heating cost.

Officials say the Crisis Intervention Program (CIP) is a year-round program that helps individuals and families who are experiencing a heating or cooling related crisis.

A household in crisis is defined as one currently experiencing or is in danger of experiencing a life threatening or health related emergency and assistance is not available from another source, according to a news release.

CIP applications will be accepted now until June 30th, 2022 or until funds are exhausted.

Check out the eligibility requirements for the CIP program below: