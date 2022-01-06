One Year Later: President Biden Decries ‘Big Lie’ And Blames Donald Trump For Insurrection

1/18

2/18

3/18

4/18

5/18



6/18

7/18

8/18

9/18

10/18



11/18

12/18

13/18

14/18

15/18



16/18

17/18

18/18





































WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has marked the anniversary of the violent Capitol insurrection by forcefully condemning Donald Trump’s election “big lie” that sparked the deadly breaching of the building and continues to motivate deep national division.

Tune in as I deliver remarks to mark one year since the January 6th deadly assault on the Capitol. https://t.co/nvklC2pgl8 — President Biden (@POTUS) January 6, 2022

He declared he will fight for “the soul of America.” Lawmakers are holding events Thursday to reflect on the violent attack by supporters of then-President Trump. The ceremonies were widely attended by Democrats, but almost every Republican on Capitol Hill was absent.

It’s a stark reminder of the rupture between the parties, worsening since hundreds of Trump’s supporters violently pushed past police, broke through the Capitol’s windows and interrupted the certification of Biden’s victory.