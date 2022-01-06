Police: Missing Toddler Abducted In N.C. Found Safe In Tennessee, Dad Charged With Mom’s Murder 

The Latest:

Police say missing 3-year-old Riley Bockes was found safe in Tennessee late Wednesday night after being abducted from her N.C. home.

Her father, Brent Bockes, has been charged with 1st degree murder in the death of his wife, the girl’s mother, according to authorities.

Investigators say Riley Bockes was found in a motel in Tennessee hours after her father, Brent Bockes, allegedly kidnapped her and her mother was found dead inside their Sanford, N.C. home.

Original Story (1/5/21):

SANFORD, N.C. — Police are searching for a missing 3-year-old girl after she was allegedly abducted from a home in Sanford, N.C. on Wednesday.

Investigators say her mother, Deana Bockes, was found dead inside the same home on Lee Avenue shortly after an Amber Alert was issued for the 3-year-old.

Police are investigating her death as a homicide.

Detectives say Riley Harper Bockes was abducted from the home on Lee Avenue in a Burgundy 2013 Toyota Avalon with N.C. license tag number TJC1491.

Riley Bockes is described as a White 3-year-old girl, 2 feet 8 inches, weighing 30 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Authorities say there is allegedly one abductor, Brent Bockes, and he is described as a 50-year-old White man, 6 feet, weighing 210 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Bockes is also described as having a large scar on his left wrist, a tattoo across his stomach, and a tattoo on his upper right arm.

Anyone with information regarding this abduction is asked to call the Sanford Police Department at 919-777-1005 or 911 immediately.