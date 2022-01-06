Winter Weather Alert for Mountains, Bitter Cold for All On the Way

AM Headlines

Patchy AM Fog

Winter Weather Advisories, Storm Warnings for Mountains Timing: 4pm – 2am Below 3500′ up to 2″ Above 3500′ 1-3″ Above 5000′ 2-4″ Wind Gusts: 40+ mph Wind Chills: Near or below 0 Friday AM Impacts: Slippery Roads, Dangerous Cold, Power Outages

Showers Tonight for Piedmont/Foothills Up to .25″

Bitter Cold Temps Friday Wind Chills in the teens and 20s Fri AM Won’t feel warmer than the mid 30s during the day

Widespread Rain Sunday Discussion

Winter Weather Alerts

Temps will warm to the upper 50s as clouds gradually clear through the day. A cold front will arrive from the west bringing snow to the mountains and rain across the rest of the area after 4 pm this afternoon. Winter Weather Alerts go into effect ahead of this cold front. Rain will likely begin in the mountains and transition quickly to snow with 1-3″ likely for areas above 3500′. The highest elevations above 5000′ could see up to 4″ of snow. A few wet flakes may mix in toward the I-40 corridor, but expecting mainly a rain event for areas outside of the mountains (Ashe, Avery, Watauga Co) Rainfall totals will be up to .25″ with the heaviest rain moving in after 7-8pm for the Charlotte Metro Area. Wintry Precip and rain will wrap up after midnight with some of the coldest air of the season spilling in through the night. Winds will gust 40+ mph for the mountains with wind chills near zero Friday morning. The rest of the region will be waking up to wind chills in the teens and 20s. It won’t feel much warmer than the low to mid 30s for much of the area Friday with blustery conditions for the mountains through Saturday morning.

Chilly Start to Weekend, Plus Sunday Rain

Sunny, but still cool Saturday with highs reaching the mid 40s in the Piedmont and upper 30s for the Mountains. Winds will calm, which will make it a bit more bearable especially for those trying to hit the slopes in the high country. Temps will warm into the mid-50s Sunday, but a front from the west will bring more wet weather the region. The precip will arrive before the colder air so this will likely be a straight rain event even for the mountains Sunday afternoon through the evening with a possible wintry mix late for the highest elevations Sunday.

Colder Next Week

Rain will taper off early Monday before daybreak with cooler temps early next week. High pressure will build in bringing more sunshine to the forecast. Highs won’t get out of the 40s with overnight lows falling to the mid-20s Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.