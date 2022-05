ALBEMARLE, N.C. — Firefighters were able to get a house fire in Albemarle under control within minutes on Wednesday with no injuries to report.

Albemarle Firefighters responded to the structure fire at a home on Fairfield Court around 3:30 a.m.

At the scene, firefighters were able to get the flames under control within minutes.

Officials say the fire was contained to the second floor of the home and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.