Governor Cooper Offers Reward For Information On 2020 Anson County Murder & Attempted Murder

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper announced on Wednesday that North Carolina is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for the 2020 murder of Maliki Byrd, 16, and the attempted murder of Christian Hough, 15, in Anson County.

On January 20th of 2020 at around 5:30 p.m., the Wadesboro Police Department responded to a shooting in the roadway in front of a home on Oak Lane.

At the scene, officers discovered a car riddled with bullets.

Police say Byrd was pronounced dead at the scene and Hough was critically injured.

Although Hough survived, officers say he is now paralyzed due to the injuries he received in the shooting.

Anyone with more information on this case is asked to call the Wadesboro Police Department at 704-694-2167 or the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.