New Restaurant Called ‘drift on Lake Wylie’ Expected To Open May 9th In Belmont

BELMONT, N.C. — A new restaurant is coming to Belmont on May 9th that will serve seafood, steaks, pasta, craft beers and a 1,000-plus bottle wine selection all while providing some amazing views of Lake Wylie.

The restaurant is called ‘drift on Lake Wylie’ and will span about 15,000 square feet. It will have a contemporary barn design that will reflect Gaston County’s grassroots farming heritage combined with a modern-day legacy of leisurely lake living.

The restaurant’s concept was developed by an ownership group made up of Elliott Close, Colby Mosier and George Henry, known for The Pump House, riverfront dining in Rock Hill, S.C. and Napa at Kingsley in Fort Mill.

The team at Charlotte Prime will run operations for drift just as they do for The Pump House and Napa (Providence and Kingsley), as well as Ruth’s Chris legendary steakhouses in Charlotte, Asheville, and Savannah.