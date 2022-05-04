Protests Erupt After Leak Of Draft Opinion On Roe V. Wade

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Protestors informed WCCB that they are devastated and numb which led to them gathering in Uptown Charlotte on Tuesday to take a stand.

“It’s my body it’s my choice and I don’t need the government telling me what to do with my body,” Meg Gywn, a protestor, said.

Meg Gywn is one of the dozens of protestors at the Government Center in Uptown raising awareness and calling on the state general assembly after leaked draft opinion shows the Supreme Court could overturn abortion rights.

“Don’t let North Carolina down right now,” activist Tina Marshall says. “Right now we are a sanctuary state and we want to remain that way.”

During the protest many spoke passionately about their support for Roe v. Wade, some even volunteer for abortion clinics, and others sharing personal stories about how having a choice was the best for their lives.

Protestor Toni Sumca says its encouraging to see so many people across the country be outraged about this and doing something about it.

“It’s scary what’s going on right now and I think coming together as a community and bonding over the things that we can do and things we can work on together is a more hopeful solution than just being at home and sad,” Sumca said.

The protestors message for the night: If you can’t show up – donate to abortion funds.