9PM: Legacies “Into the Woods”

1/3

2/3

3/3





In limbo, Landon is faced with yet another surprise; Hope self-reflects as she does some deep soul searching; Lizzie attempts to help when Ethan continues to struggle; MG finally divulges a long-held secret; Alaric mulls over a precarious plan at 9PM Thursday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.

Click to watch episode promo on YouTube.

About LEGACIES:

The show centers around Hope Mikaelson, the vampire-witch-werewolf hybrid daughter of Hayley Marshall-Kenner and Klaus Mikaelson, and her time at a school for the supernatural called The Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted.

Click to watch season 4 trailer on YouTube.