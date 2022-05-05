9PM: Legacies “Into the Woods”
In limbo, Landon is faced with yet another surprise; Hope self-reflects as she does some deep soul searching; Lizzie attempts to help when Ethan continues to struggle; MG finally divulges a long-held secret; Alaric mulls over a precarious plan at 9PM Thursday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.
About LEGACIES:
The show centers around Hope Mikaelson, the vampire-witch-werewolf hybrid daughter of Hayley Marshall-Kenner and Klaus Mikaelson, and her time at a school for the supernatural called The Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted.