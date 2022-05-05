Crews Restore Service After South End Water Main Break

1/3

The Latest:

Crews have restored water service in South End after a water main break Wednesday night.

Charlotte Water customers are encouraged to run cold water first, and if the water appears cloudy, to run the cold water for an additional ten minutes.

Update:

Charlotte Water crews estimate water service will be restored in South End by 10 p.m. Thursday night.

Original Story (5/5/22):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Water crews have restored service to some apartment units in South End after a water main break Wednesday night.

Officials say a water main was damaged Wednesday night at a construction site in South End, leaving residents and businesses near the intersection of Dunavant Street and Hawkins without water.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, crews report an additional 10-12 hours are needed for repairs.

Due to the complexity of the repair, Charlotte Water is working with the contractor at this site to fix the pipe.

Charlotte Water crews are also distributing gallons of water for drinking and flushing toilets to anyone affected near the repair site as they actively work to restore power.