Healthy Headlines: May Is Stroke Awareness Month

CHARLOTTE, NC — May is Stroke Awareness Month. Did you know that every 40 seconds someone in the United States has a stroke? Stroke is the leading cause of death in the United States, where nearly 800,000 strokes occur each year. If not treated quickly, stroke can lead to neurological damage and long-term disability. The good news is that 80 percent of strokes can be prevented with lifestyle changes.

In this week’s Healthy Headlines segment, Dr. Rebecca Kelso, a vascular surgeon with Novant Health, explains the link between vein health and stroke prevention.

For more information and stories on your health, visit novanthealth.org/healthyheadlines.

Watch full interview below: