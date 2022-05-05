Quiet Thursday, Strong to Severe Storms Possible Again Friday

AM Headlines

Cooler, but still above average temps

Calm Thursday

Cold front brings the threat of severe weather Friday Level 1 (Low) Severe Threat Friday 2pm – 10pm THREATS: Damaging Wind Gusts, Isolated Tornadoes, Large Hail

Rain/Storm Chances remain Saturday

Cooler and drier for Mother’s Day Discussion

Quiet & Dry Cinco de Mayo

After a very active afternoon of weather across the region yesterday, we’ll get a reprieve today for Cinco de Mayo celebrations. Highs will reach the low to mid-80s across the region with partly sunny skies. It won’t feel quite as muggy as high pressure keeps us dry for now with a boundary to our south. This ridge will slide east later today, allowing the boundary to our south to lift as a warm front overnight.

Friday Strong to Severe Storms

It will be muggy and hot Friday with temps climbing into the mid-80s across the region with dew points into the mid-60s. Winds will pick up across the region with gusts of 20-30 mph possible. An approaching cold front will provide a lift for storms Friday afternoon into the early evening. We have plenty of instability and shear to work with, and as we have been saying all week things are lining up that this will bring the greatest severe threat to the area this week. Damaging wind, large hail, and even a tornado or two will be possible with any storms that become severe.

Cooler, but Dry and Pleasant for Mother’s Day

After the front passes will keep some residual moisture, allowing for a few more showers and even a storm Saturday. Temps will fall for Mother’s Day with morning lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs will only climb to the low 70s, but sunny skies and no rain chances will make up for the cooler day. Temps will warm back into the upper 70s early next week, with minimal rain chances until Wednesday.