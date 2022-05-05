Smart Shopper: The Best Cinco de Mayo Deals!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Before we get into deals, I’ve got a little fun fact for you guys.

Contrary to popular belief, it is not Mexico’s independence day. This day commemorates the anniversary of Mexico’s victory over the French empire back in 1862. Mexico’s independence day is actually September 16th!

Now– let’s get into some deals!

On the border has $5 grande margaritas! Over at Chuy’s, you can get $2 off grande house ‘ritas, $1 tequila floaters, and $5 queso appetizers. Over at the Fiesta Mexicana Grille, you can score jumbo house margarita for $6 and those cute small house margarita are only $4.

You can continue the celebration at Camp North End with their free Cinco de Mayo party from 5-9 p.m.

Can’t celebrate today? No worries, the Tipsy Taco off of Rea Road is also having incredible deals with half off tacos every Tuesday, not just on Cinco de Mayo.