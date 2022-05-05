Two Lincoln County Men Charged For Trafficking Fentanyl

1/3 Turnmire, Dale Austin

2/3 Whitesides, Quinton Payne Palmer

3/3





LINCOLNTON, N.C. — An undercover investigation in Lincoln County has led to two men being arrested for trafficking fentanyl on Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Through an investigation into the selling of fentanyl, deputies were able to identify two men as suppliers. Lincoln and Cleveland County narcotics investigators formed a joint operation that led to undercover purchases of fentanyl from the suspects.

Officers executed a buy and bust operation on May 3 that led to the arrests of 24-year-old Quinton Whitesides and 23-year-old Dale Turnmire.

During the operation officers seized 56 grams of Fentanyl with a street value of $10,000.

Deputies say Whitesides has been charged with 8 counts of trafficking schedule I controlled substance fentanyl, conspiracy to traffick fentanyl, 2 counts of possession with the intent to sell and deliver fentanyl, 2 counts of probation violation and maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance.

Turnmire has been charged with 5 counts of trafficking fentanyl, conspiracy to traffick fentanyl, possession with the intent to sell and deliver fentanyl, and maintaining a dwelling for a Schedule I controlled substance fentanyl, according to authorities.