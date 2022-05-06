Police: Suspects Wanted For Armed Robbery On University Of South Carolina’s Campus 

1/3

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for any information leading to the arrest of two men for their alleged involvement in an armed robbery on the University of South Carolina campus in Columbia, S.C.

On April 22nd shortly after 10 p.m., police say an armed robbery occurred near Davis and Petigru Colleges on USC’s campus.

A victim was walking towards the Russell House when two young, Black men approached him from behind, according to law enforcement.

Investigators say one of the suspects presented (what the victim believed to be) a handgun and demanded money.

Police say the victim surrendered his cash and then the suspects fled northbound on foot, after telling the victim not to call police.

The two suspects were captured on video surveillance at a nearby parking garage minutes after the robbery, according to a news release.

Columbia Police Department investigators are working to determine if the same suspects committed a similar armed robbery in the same area on April 22nd.

Anyone who can identify the suspects or who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Midland Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeSC.com.