Severe Threat Friday Afternoon and Evening

AM Headlines:

Enhanced Risk of Severe Weather Today (Level 3 out of 5) Timing 2pm – 8pm Threats: Damaging Wind Gusts, Isolated (Strong) Tornadoes, Large Hail

Lingering Shower, Isolated Storm Chances Saturday

Cool and Dry for Mother’s Day Discussion:

Severe Threat Increases This Afternoon

Severe threat increases across the region this afternoon. Ongoing showers and a few storms this morning from our west will taper off over the next few hours. A warm front will lift across the region through the morning with a cold front approaching from the west. Expect dew points to rise into the low to mid 60s, temps reach the upper 80s this will increase instability and moisture — two key ingredients for severe weather. This along with low-level shear and lift from a strong cold front will put all the ingredients in place for a stormy afternoon. Ahead of that front a line of storms will organize bringing severe storms to the region. Damaging straight-line wind remains the biggest concern, however, isolated strong tornadoes and large hail will be possible. Especially watching for storms that develop ahead of the mainline and within any broken line segments. Storms will begin to fire up across the mountains shortly afternoon noon today. Expect the line to reach the foothills by 2 pm, and the I-77 corridor between 4-6 pm. West of I-77 between 6-8 pm – which after that point our severe threat will begin to taper off. Showers and a storm or two will linger through midnight.

Mother’s Day Weekend

Saturday will be about 10 degrees cooler with highs in the low 70s. Scattered showers and an isolated non-severe storm or two will be possible through Saturday afternoon. Drier and much cooler for Mother’s Day. Temps will begin in the lower 50s with highs only reaching the upper 60s in the afternoon. However, we will get good sunshine mixing in by the afternoon and it will be dry.

Pleasant Week Coming Up

Seasonable highs return next week. Dry through mid-week with rain and storm chances returning late in the week.