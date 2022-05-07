8PM: Would I Lie To You? “Singing Waitress”

1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4







The season premiere of Would I Lie To You? airs at 8PM Saturday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.

Click to watch season trailer on YouTube.

About Would I Lie To You?:

Based on the original, hit British series of the same name, WOULD I LIE TO YOU? is a hilarious comedy panel show hosted by actor, writer, comedian Aasif Mandvi that elevates the “art of lying.”Lightning-quick team captains Matt Walsh and Sabrina Jalees lead

opposing pairs of celebrity guests who must determine who is sharing facts and who is full of fiction by asking questions and watching body language to determine which stories are outrageous but true, and which are made-up.