Mother’s Day Spending 2022: Average Person To Spend $245 This Holiday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Mother’s Day spending is expected to hit another record-breaking high this year. And that’s despite inflation rising to a new 40-year high. According to the National Retail Federation, Mother’s Day spending is expected to reach a total of nearly $32 billion. The average person is expected to spend about $245 on the holiday this year.

The top three gifts are: greeting cards, flowers, and a special outing, like dinner or brunch for mom. “That increase in spending is not just being driven by something like inflation, it’s by more consumers participating in different parts of the holidays and really looking to splurge on their moms,” says Katherine Cullen, the Senior Director of Industry and Consumer Insights at the National Retail Federation.

We all know mom’s do a lot. According to the Insure.com 2021 Mother’s Day Index, all of the various jobs moms do would be valued at more than $155,000 a year in the professional world. It’s estimated that if moms worked in the professional world, they would log 183 hours per week for their various jobs, such as an accountant, house keeper, mental health counselor, and private detective.

Our question of the night: how do you think moms want to be celebrated Mother’s Day?

