8PM Naomi “Ready Or Not”

After having visions from her brief time on Earth-29, Naomi seeks the advice of her protectors – Dee, Zumbado, Greg, Jen and Akira – but no one can agree on a plan…at 8PM Tuesday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.

About Naomi:

The DC drama NAOMI follows the journey of a cool, confident, comic book–loving teenager as she pursues her hidden destiny. When a supernatural event shakes her hometown of Port Oswego to the core, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, with a little help from her fiercely loyal best friend Annabelle . She also has the support of her adoptive, doting parents, veteran military officer Greg and linguistics teacher Jennifer.

