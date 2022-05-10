9PM: Naomi “Who Am I?”

Naomi must make a decision to protect those she loves most, but in the end, Naomi needs those closest to her to battle a powerful being that has been hunting her since birth at 9PM Tuesday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.

About Naomi:

The DC drama NAOMI follows the journey of a cool, confident, comic book–loving teenager as she pursues her hidden destiny. When a supernatural event shakes her hometown of Port Oswego to the core, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, with a little help from her fiercely loyal best friend Annabelle . She also has the support of her adoptive, doting parents, veteran military officer Greg and linguistics teacher Jennifer.

