2 North Carolina Beach Houses Collapse Into Atlantic Surf

RODANTHE, N.C. — The National Park Service says two unoccupied beach houses have fallen into the waves along North Carolina’s coast.

The unoccupied homes were located along Ocean Drive in the Outer Banks community of Rodanthe.

The park service confirmed the collapses Tuesday and has closed off the areas around the fallen structures.

Debris from the first fallen house has spread widely.

Officials from the Cape Hatteras National Seashore say they’ll be working closely with the homeowner to coordinate cleanup activities.

This is the third time a Rodanthe home has fallen into the surf this year.