CMS School Board Releases Response To Leaked Letter From Former Supt. Earnest Winston’s Attorney

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Clear signs of frustration during a CMS school board emergency meeting on Monday.

The board addressed a leaked document from former Superintendent Earnest Winston’s personnel file.

In the document released to WFAE, Winston’s attorney accuses the board of improper action during Winston’s termination in April. The board released a public correction to the record. Refuting those claims.

“It’s unfortunate that we’re here today to do this,” said board member Rhonda Cheek.

Several board members expressed frustration on Monday during a 10 minute meeting. A letter from Former Superintendent Earnest Winston’s attorney was leaked to WFAE.

The letter alleges that Winston was asked to leave before being fired on April 19th. And also accuses the board of acting improperly during his exit.

“We’re going to let the public know how the board did act and in compliance and in order with what was supposed to be going on,” said Cheek.

Board Member Dr. Ruby Jones says she leaked the letter, with Winston’s permission. And says she was upset with the way Board Chair Elyse Dashew spoke about Winston.

“You might of well have spit in my face,” said Jones.

“As an older black woman, I have heard that diatribe since my youth. Directed at black men especially,” she continued.

“Fifty two years I’ve been in the education business. This has been one of the low points. Low points,” said Jones.

Dashew later cut off Jones’ mic when her time to comment ran out.

The board released its response to Winston’s attorney, refuting the claims, calling them inaccurate and incorrect.

Winston was fired last month. He will be paid more than half a million dollars over the next two years. Former Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh is currently the interim Superintendent.