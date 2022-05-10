James Cameron Worries Avatar Sequel Won’t Be A Blockbuster; Has The Pandemic Permanently Impacted Movie Releases?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 13 years after the historic hit Avatar, we’re finally getting a preview of the new Avatar sequel. Avatar remains, to this day, the the highest-grossing film of all time, earning more than $2.8 billion worldwide. And now, in the post-COVID streaming world, directors are wondering if Avatar: The Way of Water, will be able to bring in the same kind of cash.

The plot of the new film is being kept under wraps, but producer Jon Landau told Entertainment Weekly that the sequels (there will be four of them total) are about “the lengths parents will go through to keep that family together and keep them safe.”

Avatar: The Way of Water is expected to hit theatres in December. Director James Cameron told Entertainment Weekly he’s worried the squeals will not be able to match Avatar’s original success.

Our question of the night: has the pandemic permanently impacted movie releases?

