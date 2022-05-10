One Dead, Another Seriously Injured In Lenoir Crash

LENOIR, N.C. — One person has died and another was seriously injured in a motor vehicle crash in Lenoir Saturday evening, police say.

The Lenoir Police Department responded to Hickory Boulevard, near the Hibriten Drive overpass, around 7 p.m. after receiving a call about a crash with injuries. Upon arrival at the scene, emergency personnel located two people with injuries.

Police say Claude Howard Jr., 64, was driving a GMC Safari van north on Hickory Boulevard when it crossed the median and collided with another vehicle that was traveling southbound. The second vehicle, a Nissan Sentra, was being driven by 23-year-old Tatum Logan.

Howard was transported to Caldwell UNC Health Care where he later died due to his injuries. Logan was taken to CMC Main via helicopter with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

This investigation is still ongoing and is being conducted by the Lenoir Police Department.