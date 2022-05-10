Two Homes In The Outer Banks Collapse Into The Ocean Hours Apart

1/3

2/3

3/3





The Atlantic Ocean has now claimed three homes in Rodanthe, North Carolina just this year. The first home collapsed into the ocean in the beginning of February. Two more houses collapsed on Tuesday morning as a coastal storm brought strong winds and beach erosion to the North Carolina coast. Thankfully, the homes were unoccupied.

“Unfortunately, there may be more houses that collapse onto Seashore beaches in the near future,” said David Hallac, superintendent, National Parks of Eastern North Carolina.

Beaches in Rodanthe have been closed to protect the public from hazards associated with the homes and the dangerous conditions caused by the weather.