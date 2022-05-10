Windy & Dry Until Rain Moves In Friday

Discussion:

The area of low pressure to our east and a ridge of high pressure to our west has allowed dry air to stay put. Once the low pressure system travels southeastward our moisture will increase. This will bring more clouds and better rain chances by the end of the week.

Forecast:

Tonight: Clear skies. Low temperatures near 50. Wind: NE 5-10.

Wednesday: Sunny skies. High temperatures top out near 80 degrees. Breezy with winds out of the N/NE at 10-20 G. 25.

Thursday: Increasing clouds. High temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Breezy with winds out of the NE at 10-20 G. 25.

Friday: Numerous showers with isolated thunderstorms possible. High temperatures in the mid 70s.

Saturday: Scattered showers with highs near 80.

Sunday: Isolated showers still linger, but expect more sun. High temperatures warm into the mid 80s.

Notes:

– Coastal NC: Two homes that sit on the ocean on the Outer Banks of North Carolina collapsed Tuesday. Both homes were unoccupied. Click here to read more.

Have a wonderful week!

Kaitlin