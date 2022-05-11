Clouds & Humidity Rising Through Thursday

Discussion:

The area of low pressure to our east and a ridge of high pressure to our west has allowed dry air to stay put. We will hang tight to the breezy conditions through Thursday due to what is called a tight pressure gradient. Clouds will increase overnight Wednesday into Thursday with rain coverage increasing Friday as the low pressure moves onshore. Temperatures dramatically warm by the end of the weekend with highs in the upper 80s near 90 beginning Sunday.

Forecast:

Tonight: Clouds increase overnight with low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Breezy with winds out of the NE at 10-20 G. 25.Isolated showers possible later in the evening.

Friday: Numerous showers with isolated thunderstorms possible. High temperatures in the mid 70s. Not as breezy with winds still out of the NE, but at 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Scattered showers with highs near 80.

Sunday: Isolated showers still linger, but expect more sun. High temperatures warm into the upper 80s.

Notes:

– An early morning minor earthquake occurred at 12:41 AM near Catawba, NC. This registered as a M 2.2. There are only 4 reports sent in to USGS of people feeling this quake.