Novant Health, Truist And Lowe’s Home Improvement Announced As Sponsors Of The Jumpman Invitational

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) – The Charlotte Sports Foundation (CSF) and ESPN Events announced Novant Health as the presenting sponsor of the Jumpman Invitational today with Truist and Lowe’s Home Improvement joining as associate sponsors.

“We are grateful for the support of these outstanding brands as we work together in our quest to create the premier college basketball regular season experience in the country.” – Danny Morrison, Executive Director, CSF

These dynamic brands are closely tied to the Charlotte area and were drawn to the national appeal of the innovative basketball event and the positive impact it will bring to the local community. Featuring men’s and women’s basketball teams from the original four colleges to sign partnership deals with Jordan Brand in both basketball and football – Florida, Michigan, North Carolina and Oklahoma – the inaugural event is slated for Dec. 20-21, 2022.

“We share a common commitment with the Charlotte Sports Foundation to enhance the quality of life in the Charlotte region and are proud to be the presenting sponsor of the first Jumpman Invitational. We’re proud to partner with the CSF, Jordan Brand and Spectrum Center to bring another global event to the Queen City and recognize the talented young men and women participating.” – Jesse Cureton, Executive Vice President and Chief Consumer Officer, Novant Health

All games will be played in Charlotte’s Spectrum Center in partnership with Hornets Sports & Entertainment, which owns the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets and operates the facility. The schedule will feature two games each night, with matchups and game times still to be determined. ESPN networks will air all four games, with ESPN Events working in conjunction with CSF to maximize the event’s success in front of a global audience.