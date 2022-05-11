Three Days Left Of Early Voting Before Tuesday Primary Election in NC

Turnout is usually pretty low for a primary election like this.

But UNC Charlotte political science professor Eric Heberlig says there are reasons to attract both Democrats and Republicans to the polls.

“You have the Senate race driving Republicans to the poll, plus a competitive City Council at-large race, which Republicans haven’t had a reason to show up for local races in quite awhile. And you have a number of competitive races on the Democratic side – City Council, County Commission, Sheriff’s Race, District Attorney,” Heberlig explains.

