Deputies: Alexis Man Arrested On Child Sexual Assault Charges After Missing Person Search

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Following a missing person search Wednesday night, Lincoln County Deputies arrested a man on child sexual assault charges.

On May 11th around 12:30 p.m., the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a man sexually abusing a female juvenile.

When the man was confronted about the allegations by non-law enforcement personnel, officials say he fled into a heavily wooded area off Land’s End Trail near Mount Zion Church Road.

Police filed a missing person’s report for Gabriel Bosworth, 38, of Land’s End Trail, Alexis, N.C., because there was concern he may try to harm himself because of the complaint filed against him.

Members of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Drone and Land Search team, the Criminal Investigations division, and SWAT responded to the scene to help in the search.

Around 7:45 p.m., searchers found Bosworth, armed with a handgun, in the wooded area off Mount Zion Church Road.

Officers began negotiating with Bosworth, and during this, Bosworth was subdued by search personnel with no reported injuries.

Police say Bosworth was then taken to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office to be interviewed by detectives.

Following an interview, Bosworth was charged with two felony counts of statutory sex offense with a child and felony indecent liberties with a minor, according to a news release.

Police say he was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $375,000 secured bond.