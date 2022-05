CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After three years into a pandemic, online learning and disruption to normal activities, kids have been suffering. In this week’s Healthy Headlines, Dr. Amra Zuzo, a pediatrician from Novant Health, joins Rising to discuss Mental Health Awareness Month and pediatric mental health.

For more information and stories on your health, visit novanthealth.org/healthyheadlines.

Watch the full interview below: