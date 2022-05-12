Night Swim Coffee To Open 5th Location In Charlotte

1/2 P.C. @nightswimcoffee

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Night Swim Coffee is set to open yet another location in Charlotte’s Optimist Park this fall.

From the creators of Not Just Coffee and Undercurrent Coffee, Charlotte’s newest coffee company, Night Swim, will open The Joinery cafe as their 5th location in the Charlotte area in September of 2022.

Located at 1824 North Brevard Street, officials say The Joinery, Space Craft’s mixed-use apartment development, opened April 1st with 83 studio, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom apartments.

Officials say Night Swim will open on the ground floor of The Joinery, aka Charlotte’s first apartment complex with no parking.

“The Joinery’s focus on environmental resiliency and facilitating walkable neighborhoods is incredibly attractive to us and something that we are proud to be affiliated with. Our families have lived close to this location for over a decade, so we understand the potential for evolution and growth in the area,” said Night Swim Coffee Co-Founder Todd Huber. “The cafe itself will be gorgeous, with 1,900 square feet of space, large windows overlooking the light rail and pedestrian walkways, and a partnership with Cluck Design who has designed some of the more interesting food concepts in the city and with whom we share many important core values.”

Officials say The Joinery and Night Swim have come together with shared values, goals, and an interest in creating community-driven connections.

“Having a strong and edgy locally-owned retail tenant is so important to the ‘forward looking’ culture we want to build in Optimist Park,” said Harrison Tucker, CEO and Co-Founder of Space Craft. “Night Swim will be a great neighbor to our new tenants, and we’re hoping their presence serves as a destination for like-minded folks to gather on our site for conversation and community.”

