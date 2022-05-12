The Bright Spot: Last of The Mohicans 30th Anniversary Festival in Morganton

MORGANTON, N.C. — The Last of the Mohicans is a classic historical drama known for its incredible soundtrack and gorgeous backdrop. But, what you might not know is that much of the movie was filmed right here in Morganton, NC with many longtime residents taking part in its making. The historic town nestled in the Catawba Valley is celebrating its 30th anniversary with guided tours of where some of the most iconic scenes were filmed around town. There will also be historic workshops taking you back to life in the 1750s, Q&A on the film’s production, food trucks, games, and even a beer festival.

Actors from the movie, like Leon Goodstriker will be at the festival to talk with fans. Visitors can even take a step back in history to walk inside the Historic Downtown Courthouse to see props, costumes, and photos from filming.

The festival runs rain or shine from 10 am to 6 pm in downtown Morganton at Courthouse Plaza. Tickets cost $13 and kids under 5 are free. The Catawba Valley Beer Festival will feature 12 breweries from around the region from 3 – 6 pm. Following the festival, you can catch showings of the movie at 7 pm and 930pm at the Marquee Cinema.

This isn’t the only time Burke County has been featured on the big screen. Just 20 minutes down the road you can continue the tour of the Hollywood (Foot)Hills at the Henry River Mill Village. This once vibrant mill community was chosen as the perfect location for District 12 in the Hunger Games back in 2012. Tours are offered 5 days a week, where you can even walk through Katniss Everdeen’s home and see Peeta’s bakery. They also offer ghost tours and you can even rent an Airbnb in the village to put those ghost stories to the ultimate test. You can get more information about special events and how to get tickets here.