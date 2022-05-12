YMCA Of Greater Charlotte Awarded $2 Million For Teen Access And Programming

1/11 YMCA City Of Charlotte Photographer David Flower (53 Of 53)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The City of Charlotte presented a $2 million dollar check to the YMCA of Greater Charlotte on Thursday.

Officials say the funding will support teen access and programming at six YMCA branches in Charlotte communities with the greatest need.

“The City of Charlotte is once again investing in the future of our children and again working with a trusted partner to make it happen,” said Mayor Vi Lyles. “The YMCA has provided a safe and nurturing environment for hundreds of kids while providing them thousands of meals and I am thrilled that teen access and programming will be returning this summer.”

Officials say the city is using American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) money to fund this commitment to the YMCA.

City officials say they recognize the many challenges that teenagers in Charlotte have faced throughout the pandemic and are proud that thousands of local teens will have access to healthy programming and opportunities thanks to the YMCA.

Funding will support the following at participating branches:

Teen access to the YMCA.

Level Up programming: Free program providing a safe space to play games and sports, create art, show off talents, eat and make new friends.

Teen access to resident camps and outdoor experiences such as summer, spring break and winter camps.

Education enrichment: STEAM. Social emotional learning. Arts.

Early learning tool kits.

YMCA staff development.

Mental health initiatives.

Chronic disease prevention for youth and their families.

Participating YMCA locations include:

Johnston YMCA – 3025 North Davidson Street.

Keith Family YMCA – 8100 Old Mallard Creek Road.

McCrorey Family YMCA – 3801 Beatties Ford Road.

Simmons YMCA – 6824 Democracy Drive.

Steele Creek YMCA – 2135 Ayrsley Town Boulevard.

Stratford Richardson YMCA – 1946 West Boulevard.