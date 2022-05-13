8PM: Charmed “Truth Or Cares”

Maggie gets a surprise from a significant entity from her past, and she attempts to keep the peace when they collide with her in the present; Mel, Kaela and Dev are on the trail of the Unseen; Harry and Jordan seek help from a different trio at 8PM Friday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.

About Charmed:

After the tragic death of their mother, three sisters in a college town are stunned to discover they are witches. Soon this powerful threesome must stand together to fight the everyday and supernatural battles that all modern witches must face: from vanquishing powerful demons to toppling the patriarchy.

